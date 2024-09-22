DC Usta Muhammad For Collection Of Govt Dues From Farmers
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 11:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usta Muhammad Jalil Ahmed chaired a meeting regarding the collection of government dues from landlords and farmers.
Tehsildar Ali Gohar Magsi and officers and other employees of revenue department participated in the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, the DC said that all the officers should perform their duties with due diligence to ensure the collection of government dues.
He said that all resources should be mobilized to recover all government dues of the previous year and the current financial year saying that strict action would be taken against those who are lax in collecting government dues.
He also directed that all the concerned officers and other revenue staff should increase their efficiency exceptionally so that the government duties and the given targets could be fulfilled in a proper sense.
A weekly report in this regard should also be submitted to this office by the landlords and farmers who are being disturbed in the payment of government dues, he said.
He said that legal action should be taken against them and notices should also be issued to them so that the dues of the government could be collected from them, adding that any kind of relaxation in this regard will not be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT security officials briefed to enhance duty12 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate expresses deep sorrow over loss of lives in Iran’s coal mine explosion12 minutes ago
-
Intellectuals for use art, easy language in translation32 minutes ago
-
DIG Ali Raza orders crackdown against criminals32 minutes ago
-
14 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered32 minutes ago
-
ICT Police intensify crackdown against tinted glasses vehicles41 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti urges youth to play role in development of province42 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq condemns bomb attack on police van in Malam Jabba42 minutes ago
-
Economic stability on Horizon: Ali Pervaiz42 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Sri Lanka's president-elect on his electoral victory51 minutes ago
-
PPP striving to strengthen country for facilitating to masses: Sardar Sarbuland52 minutes ago
-
Gilani condemns bomb attack on police van in Malam Jabba52 minutes ago