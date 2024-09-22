Open Menu

DC Usta Muhammad For Collection Of Govt Dues From Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 11:10 PM

DC Usta Muhammad for collection of govt dues from farmers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usta Muhammad Jalil Ahmed chaired a meeting regarding the collection of government dues from landlords and farmers.

Tehsildar Ali Gohar Magsi and officers and other employees of revenue department participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that all the officers should perform their duties with due diligence to ensure the collection of government dues.

He said that all resources should be mobilized to recover all government dues of the previous year and the current financial year saying that strict action would be taken against those who are lax in collecting government dues.

He also directed that all the concerned officers and other revenue staff should increase their efficiency exceptionally so that the government duties and the given targets could be fulfilled in a proper sense.

A weekly report in this regard should also be submitted to this office by the landlords and farmers who are being disturbed in the payment of government dues, he said.

He said that legal action should be taken against them and notices should also be issued to them so that the dues of the government could be collected from them, adding that any kind of relaxation in this regard will not be tolerated.

Related Topics

All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

15 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

23 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

2 days ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan