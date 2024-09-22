DC Usta Muhammad for collection of govt dues from farmers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usta Muhammad Jalil Ahmed chaired a meeting regarding the collection of government dues from landlords and farmers.

Tehsildar Ali Gohar Magsi and officers and other employees of revenue department participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that all the officers should perform their duties with due diligence to ensure the collection of government dues.

He said that all resources should be mobilized to recover all government dues of the previous year and the current financial year saying that strict action would be taken against those who are lax in collecting government dues.

He also directed that all the concerned officers and other revenue staff should increase their efficiency exceptionally so that the government duties and the given targets could be fulfilled in a proper sense.

A weekly report in this regard should also be submitted to this office by the landlords and farmers who are being disturbed in the payment of government dues, he said.

He said that legal action should be taken against them and notices should also be issued to them so that the dues of the government could be collected from them, adding that any kind of relaxation in this regard will not be tolerated.