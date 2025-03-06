DC Usta Muhammad Restores Clean Drinking Water Supply
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 08:25 PM
On special directive of Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usta Muhammad Arshad Hussain Jamali addressed shortage of the water issues after one month in the city and restored the supply of clean drinking water to people in the area
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) On special directive of Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usta Muhammad Arshad Hussain Jamali addressed shortage of the water issues after one month in the city and restored the supply of clean drinking water to people in the area.
According to press release issued here on Thursday, the citizens who have been suffering from water shortage for the past one month are now being provided water on a fair and continuous basis.
It is worth mentioning that Xen Public Health Engineer, Ahsan Bashir and his subordinate staff worked tirelessly and dedicatedly day and night to overcome this serious problem. Despite all the technical and administrative complications, emergency measures were taken to restore water supply which is commendable.
Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Arshad Hussain Jamali, the authorities immediately redressed the grievances of the public and ensured that the distribution of water was done in a fair manner.
The citizens expressed satisfaction over this progress and said that thanks to the personal interest of Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali, the problems being faced by the citizens regarding clean drinking water have been resolved. Along with this, the people thanked the district administration and the Public Health Engineering staff regarding resolving issue of water.
The citizens have also expressed the hope that they would ensure timely measures in the future, while the Public Health Engineering Department is busy working on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Arshad Hussain Jamali.
The concerned officers are continuously monitoring to bring further improvements and the people have also been requested to be careful in using water so that everyone can benefit equally from this facility.
Recent Stories
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery
Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters
Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP
RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System
Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..
Sugar prices not increased due to exports: PSMA
CM approves major health initiatives to enhance community outreach, Healthcare S ..
Dera Police conduct search and strike operation in Paharpur Circle
LCCI, Mid City Hospital ink MoU
Defence Minister honored with ‘Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award’
Govt hospitals being revamped on emergency basis: minister
IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery11 seconds ago
-
Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters15 seconds ago
-
Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP17 seconds ago
-
Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s demand21 minutes ago
-
CM approves major health initiatives to enhance community outreach, Healthcare Services5 minutes ago
-
Dera Police conduct search and strike operation in Paharpur Circle5 minutes ago
-
Defence Minister honored with ‘Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award’5 minutes ago
-
Govt hospitals being revamped on emergency basis: minister5 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz13 minutes ago
-
SP Saddar Zone pays surprise visit to PS Sangjani13 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police significant success during encounter, most wanted by Police, two docoits killed13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s first Printing Museum to be inaugurated soon: Sindh Minister1 minute ago