DC Usta Muhammad Restores Clean Drinking Water Supply

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 08:25 PM

DC Usta Muhammad restores clean drinking water supply

On special directive of Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usta Muhammad Arshad Hussain Jamali addressed shortage of the water issues after one month in the city and restored the supply of clean drinking water to people in the area

According to press release issued here on Thursday, the citizens who have been suffering from water shortage for the past one month are now being provided water on a fair and continuous basis.

It is worth mentioning that Xen Public Health Engineer, Ahsan Bashir and his subordinate staff worked tirelessly and dedicatedly day and night to overcome this serious problem. Despite all the technical and administrative complications, emergency measures were taken to restore water supply which is commendable.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Arshad Hussain Jamali, the authorities immediately redressed the grievances of the public and ensured that the distribution of water was done in a fair manner.

The citizens expressed satisfaction over this progress and said that thanks to the personal interest of Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali, the problems being faced by the citizens regarding clean drinking water have been resolved. Along with this, the people thanked the district administration and the Public Health Engineering staff regarding resolving issue of water.

The citizens have also expressed the hope that they would ensure timely measures in the future, while the Public Health Engineering Department is busy working on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Arshad Hussain Jamali.

The concerned officers are continuously monitoring to bring further improvements and the people have also been requested to be careful in using water so that everyone can benefit equally from this facility.

