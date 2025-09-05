DC Usta Muhammad reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Usta Muhammad, Razzaq Khan Khajak, visited various areas of the city on Friday to oversee preparations and security arrangements ahead of the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal, marking Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

During the inspection, Khajak issued directives to concerned officials, stressing the need for robust and foolproof security measures to ensure a peaceful observance of the occasion.

Razzaq Khan Khajak emphasized heightened vigilance along the routes of religious processions and rallies, which will be held across the district.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to intensify patrols within their jurisdictions and remain alert to any suspicious activity.

The Deputy Commissioner noted that a comprehensive security plan has been developed in coordination with law enforcement agencies. The plan includes the deployment of police personnel along procession routes, surveillance through CCTV monitoring, reserve force on standby to respond to emergencies.

Razzaq Khan Khajak also urged citizens to cooperate with the administration and report any unusual or suspicious behavior to the nearest police station.

In addition to security, the Deputy Commissioner assured that civic arrangements are underway to provide sanitation, lighting, clean water, and other essential services during the celebrations, aiming to minimize inconvenience for the public.