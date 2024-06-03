Open Menu

DC Vehari Visits Land Record Center In Burewala

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM

DC Vehari visits land record center in Burewala

Deputy Commissioner Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah on Monday visited the land record center in Burewala, listened to the problems of the people and issued orders to solve them

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah on Monday visited the land record center in Burewala, listened to the problems of the people and issued orders to solve them.

He also reviewed the provision of revenue services in the center.

On this occasion, he said that by improving the revenue services in the land record center, public problems are being solved in a timely manner.

While reviewing the provision of revenue services at the center, he further added that staff should perform their professional responsibilities in a good manner and with kindness.

.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the land record center staff to issue duty service cards and the in-charge of the land record center to take special care of cleanliness.

Assistant Commissioner Burewala Malik Muhammad Farooq, Tehsildar Burewala, and other revenue officers and staff were also present on this occasion.

APP/hbh/378

Related Topics

Vehari Burewala

Recent Stories

Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promot ..

Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddle ..

2 minutes ago
 PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD

PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD

2 minutes ago
 Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalis ..

Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalists held

2 minutes ago
 Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for posit ..

Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society

2 minutes ago
 Decarbonization of industrial sector imperative to ..

Decarbonization of industrial sector imperative to drive growth amid CBAM regime ..

9 minutes ago
 Publicizing sensitive documents like ciphers in pu ..

Publicizing sensitive documents like ciphers in public and acquitting the culpri ..

24 minutes ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka opt to bat first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against South Africa

43 minutes ago
 T20I World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa to fa ..

T20I World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa to face each other

2 hours ago
 Bandit gang busted in Morgah operation

Bandit gang busted in Morgah operation

2 hours ago
 Gatland names uncapped Hathaway in Wales training ..

Gatland names uncapped Hathaway in Wales training squad

2 hours ago
 Shehryar, Shafi inaugurate up-gradation, construct ..

Shehryar, Shafi inaugurate up-gradation, construction of girls’ school

2 hours ago
 ANF seizes over 150 kg drugs in nine operations

ANF seizes over 150 kg drugs in nine operations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan