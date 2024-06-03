DC Vehari Visits Land Record Center In Burewala
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Deputy Commissioner Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah on Monday visited the land record center in Burewala, listened to the problems of the people and issued orders to solve them
He also reviewed the provision of revenue services in the center.
On this occasion, he said that by improving the revenue services in the land record center, public problems are being solved in a timely manner.
While reviewing the provision of revenue services at the center, he further added that staff should perform their professional responsibilities in a good manner and with kindness.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the land record center staff to issue duty service cards and the in-charge of the land record center to take special care of cleanliness.
Assistant Commissioner Burewala Malik Muhammad Farooq, Tehsildar Burewala, and other revenue officers and staff were also present on this occasion.
