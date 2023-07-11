DC visists Head Islam to monitor flood situation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Tuesday visited Head islam near Hasilpur to review the flood situation.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Ahmad Saleem Chishti, Executive Engineer Irrigation Irfan Bhatti, District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain, and other concerned officers.

The DC inspected the protective levee and flood areas.

He directed to shift people residing in flood areas to safe places.

Anwar Jappa also directed establishing flood relief camps, and medical and veterinary camps.

He said that all available resources must be utilized to prevent floods.

The Executive Engineer Irrigation briefed the deputy commissioner about the flood situation and precautionary measures.