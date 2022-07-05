UrduPoint.com

DC Visit City Areas To Monitor Sanitation After Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz on Tuesday visited different areas of Badin and reviewed cleanliness drives being carried out after the first monsoon downpour

According to a handout issued by the district information office, DC instructed relevant officers to complete cleanliness drive immediately and also assign additional staff if necessary.

DC also directed to take care of low lying areas and prepare a permanent plan after highlighting rain affected areas.

He directed to utilize all resources for providing relief to the masses and all relevant institutions should remain alert till the end of monsoon season.

Administrator Municipal committee Baqar Hussian Brohi, CMO Sohail Ahmed Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Badin Muhammad Majid Altaf and other officers were also present on the occasion.

