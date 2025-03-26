DC Visit DHQ Hospital, Reviewed Medical Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Under the Healthy Punjab of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration is actively working to provide medical facilities to the doorsteps of the people in Chiniot district.
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal made a detailed visit to the District Headquarters Hospital and reviewed the provision of slips to patients at the internal counter.
He carefully observed the medical facilities provided to the patients and expressed satisfaction over the availability of medicines.
The Deputy Commissioner also visited various departments of the hospital, while visiting the patients undergoing treatment in the wards and inquired about the medicines they were receiving. He clarified that the administrative affairs of the hospital should be kept alert at all times.
He also inspected the 60-bed surgical block under construction and directed to complete the remaining work of the surgical block at the earliest. He said that with the construction of the block, patients will get better and faster medical facilities.
