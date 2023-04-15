DC visit free flour distribution point

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza visited free flour mega distribution point in Attock and also reviewed security and other arrangements while checking the attendance of the duty officers and staff.

While giving instructions, he said that by maintaining discipline at the centers, speedy services should be provided to the citizens so that there is no rush.

Inspection of flour supply process after scanning of identity cards and issue of slips. DC Attock was informed that only person with original national identity card can get flour at free flour distribution centers, bringing relatives cards would not be entertained.