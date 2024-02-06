DC visit most sensitive polling stations in Khairpur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmad Fawad on Tuesday visited the most sensitive polling stations of the district to review security arrangements being made for the general elections on February 8

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all arrangements have been finalized for the general elections as the polling material was being distributed among the presiding officers.

He said that 428 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 373 most sensitive where CCTV cameras and extra force would be deployed to maintain law and order situation. He said that presiding officers have been given the task to reach their polling stations along with the polling material.

The DC maintained that campaign of candidates was being monitored strictly and action was being taken on violations of the election's code of conduct.