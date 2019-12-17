UrduPoint.com
DC Visit Polio Camps, Stresses Maximum Availability Of Polio Drops

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:58 PM

DC visit Polio camps, stresses maximum availability of polio drops

The Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao visited Polio camps set up near UC Fatoo Bilal near Moro on second day of Polio eradication campaign

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao visited Polio camps set up near UC Fatoo Bilal near Moro on second day of Polio eradication campaign.

According to details DC visited fix point of UC Fatoo Bilal,Team no 5B and Shah Muhammad Town.

Assistant Commissioner Syed Mudasir shah and other officers were also present.DC administered Polio drops to children,He asked the Health officials and Polio Teams constituted for 4 day long polio vaccine to ensure maximum availability of preventive vaccine and administer polio drops.

