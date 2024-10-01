Open Menu

DC Visit RCH To Review Peace On Construction Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Umair on Tuesday visited Red Crescent Hospital (RCH) to review pace of work on extension and revamping of the hospital.

He was given a detail briefing about the progress and the DC directed to speed up the work to complete it with in due time.

Talking to media on the occasion, the DC said that the RCH was a mega health center for residents of the city.

He said hospital would be made state of the art and all latest health facilities would be provided there.

