DC Visit Sadr, Other Areas To Inspect Cleanliness
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 06:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza visited different locations of tehsil Sadr including Burki Road, BRB canal sides and Green City Burki Road to inspect cleanliness arrangements in streets, mohallas around the areas and directed the LWMC workers to ensure the best arrangements for cleaning streets.
The DC Lahore emphasised that there should be no garbage in the main roads, streets and neighbourhoods. He appealed to citizens to avoid throwing garbage in streets and neighbourhoods.
The DC Lahore urged that the encroachment should be completely eliminated from the area and all necessary steps should be taken in this regard.
He also issued clear orders for the cleaning of drain on the sides of Barki Road.
Syed Musa said that LWMC and WASA should improve cleanliness in the area through full communication He gave instructions on identification of animals in the urban population and directed to evacuate the animals from the areas and provide an alternative place added that the evacuation of animals and garbage should be ensured keeping in mind the beauty of city.
