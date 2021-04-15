UrduPoint.com
DC Visit Sasta Bazaar Set Up At Adayla Road

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:15 PM

DC visit sasta bazaar set up at Adayla road

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi capt Anwar ul Haq on Thursday paid a visit to Ramzan Bazaar set up at Adayla Road to check the quality and quantity of goods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi capt Anwar ul Haq on Thursday paid a visit to Ramzan Bazaar set up at Adayla Road to check the quality and quantity of goods.

DC said that an effective mechanism has been put in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities in order to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramzan.

He said strict action would be taken against shopkeepers and retailers who would not follow the government's directives and will resort to exploitative means such as hoarding, profiteering and the adulteration.

He directed all his subordinates to ensure provision of essential supplies for the general public at government approved rates. He said that control room has been set up to register complaints against the individuals swindling consumers in the name of artificially created price hike. He urged the shopkeepers to display the lists in front of their shops.

He made it clear that fruits, vegetables and other commodities would be monitored particularly in Ramzan and the vendors would be dealt iron hands who were involved in creating artificial shortage.

