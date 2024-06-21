DC Visit THQ Samundri, Checked Facilities
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited THQ Samundri to inspect administrative matters of the hospital and sanitation arrangements.
He said that the Punjab government was utilizing all available resources to ensure the provision of basic health facilities to patients.
He checked the availability of medicines, records and other facilities in the hospital.
The Deputy Commissioner also inquired about free treatment from the patients and supply of medicines provided to them in the hospital.
