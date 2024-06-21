Open Menu

DC Visit THQ Samundri, Checked Facilities

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DC visit THQ Samundri, checked facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited THQ Samundri to inspect administrative matters of the hospital and sanitation arrangements.

He said that the Punjab government was utilizing all available resources to ensure the provision of basic health facilities to patients.

He checked the availability of medicines, records and other facilities in the hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner also inquired about free treatment from the patients and supply of medicines provided to them in the hospital.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Samundri All From

Recent Stories

UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Science ..

UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs

41 minutes ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

55 minutes ago
 Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

1 hour ago
 Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB ..

Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..

1 hour ago
 Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with th ..

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro

4 hours ago
 realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, ..

Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..

4 hours ago
Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his ..

Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

6 hours ago
 Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan