DC visit to Sweet Home Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpu, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Friday said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), established Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) in Khairpur to cater orphan across the district.

During his visit to PSH, the DC said that abandoned and orphan children were being kept in it, home like environment with the provision of basic amenities including boarding, education, food, clothing, nutritious balanced diet and medical care facilities.

Ali Qureshi further said that district administration will fully cooperate with orphan children regarding provision quality education in private schools.

On the occasion, Assistant Director Bait-ul-Mal, Mukhtuar Abro, Journalists Ghulam Qadir Soomro, Shahnawaz Kalhoro, Hafeez Ababsi and others were present.