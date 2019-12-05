UrduPoint.com
DC Visit Under Construction Girls School

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:14 PM

DC visit under construction girls school

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Thursday inspected the under construction block of Government Centennial Model High School for Girls at Timergara

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Thursday inspected the under construction block of Government Centennial Model High School for Girls at Timergara.

The School Administration put forwarded the issues of shifting of electricity transformer to another place, construction of four additional class rooms as 18 class rooms were insufficient for the strength of 1600 students and, occupation of two kanal land in the premises of the schools.

Deputy Commissioner issued directives to the departments concerned for addressing the problems mentioned by the school management. Deputy Commissioner also directed HAQADAM Project to expedite the work on the under construction portion in the winter vacation.

