DC visited Child Protection Bureau

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan visited Child Protection Bureau and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on Eid day.

According to the details, DC Adnan Mehmood Awan reached the Child Protection Bureau after performing the Eid-ul-Azha prayer and performed Sunnah Ibrahimi along with the orphans' children there.

DC cut the cake along with the children. A special Eid party was organized in the Child Protection Bureau, where children were provided cakes, drinks and other food items.

DC also visited the emergency and other departments of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and visited the patients under treatment.