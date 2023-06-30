Open Menu

DC Visited Child Protection Bureau

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DC visited Child Protection Bureau

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan visited Child Protection Bureau and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on Eid day.

According to the details, DC Adnan Mehmood Awan reached the Child Protection Bureau after performing the Eid-ul-Azha prayer and performed Sunnah Ibrahimi along with the orphans' children there.

DC cut the cake along with the children. A special Eid party was organized in the Child Protection Bureau, where children were provided cakes, drinks and other food items.

DC also visited the emergency and other departments of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and visited the patients under treatment.

Related Topics

Sialkot Prayer

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

16 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

17 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

17 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

18 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

18 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

20 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan