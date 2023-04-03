UrduPoint.com

DC Visited Free Flour Mega Point

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza visited Free Flour Mega Point District Council Attock here on Monday. DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan was also accompanied with him.

He reviewed the security and other arrangements while checking the attendance of the duty officers and staff.

DC while giving instructions said that by maintaining order at the centers, speedy services should be provided to the citizens so that there is no long queue.

After scanning of national identity cards and issuing of slips at the counters, the process of providing flour was inspected. DC Attock was informed that only a person with original CNIC can get flour at Free Flour Distribution Centers.

Do not bring cards of other family members to get Citizen Free Flour, he instructed. The person with an ID card can get flour bags, he added

