DC Visited Govt Schools And Shrine Of Sakhi Jam Datar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:47 PM

The Deputy Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar paid a surprise visit at Government Boys High School Gupchani, High School Chezilabad and Government Boys Higher Secondary School Jam Sahib on Thursday to check the attendance of teachers and students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar paid a surprise visit at Government Boys High School Gupchani, High School Chezilabad and Government Boys Higher Secondary School Jam Sahib on Thursday to check the attendance of teachers and students.

According to details, during the visit Deputy Commissioner inspected various classes and asked questions from students and appreciated the students giving correct answers and also appreciated the hard work of the teachers.

Talking to the teachers, DC said that the quality of education had improved considerably in the public educational institutions as compared to past and expressed hoped that teachers would continue to discharge their duties honestly and delicately in educating children so that future builders could get standard education.

On the occasion,Principal of the school, Masood Ahmed Sahito informed Deputy Commissioner about the shortage of furniture and other facilities in the school. Deputy Commissioner assured his full support for providing furniture and other facilities in the school.

Later, Deputy Commissioner also visited the Dargah Sakhi Jam Datar and inspected the ongoing development work at Shrine and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work.

He instructed concerned contractor to complete the development work of the Dargha Sakhi Jam Datar within the stipulated time. On the occasion Executive Engineer Education Works and Services Mir Muhammad Siyal and Contractor Sadaruddin Memon were also present.

