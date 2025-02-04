Open Menu

DC Visited The City, Review Ongoing Operation Against Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 07:01 PM

DC visited the city, review ongoing operation against encroachments

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal visited the city and reviewed the implementation of the ongoing operation against encroachments in different areas and markets

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal visited the city and reviewed the implementation of the ongoing operation against encroachments in different areas and markets.

Administrator Talha Saeed, COMC Muzaffar Baig and other officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner got the encroachments removed under his supervision, issued orders to seize the goods of the violating shopkeepers and seal the shops.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal said that an indiscriminate operation is being carried out against encroachments across the district.

"Temporary and permanent encroachments will be completely removed from the markets and streets.

The citizens should voluntarily remove the encroachments to avoid action", he added.

He said that billboards of the size decided in accordance with the orders of the Punjab government will be installed for the beautification of the markets.

In addition, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal visited Chak 14 Union Council 15 to review the implementation of the Clean Punjab campaign and check the working of the Waste Management Company.

He inspected the machinery and Checking the working of the staff and issued instructions to the supervisor to expedite the cleaning operation in all the union councils and to conduct cleaning on a daily basis.

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed opens AEEDC Dubai 2025

Latifa bint Mohammed opens AEEDC Dubai 2025

5 minutes ago
 Religious Minister announces refund of Rs20,000 to ..

Religious Minister announces refund of Rs20,000 to Rs100,000 for last year’s H ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Maryam Khan made an emergency visit t ..

Commissioner Maryam Khan made an emergency visit to Chiniot district.

4 minutes ago
 DC visited the city, review ongoing operation agai ..

DC visited the city, review ongoing operation against encroachments

4 minutes ago
 Carbon neutrality experts discuss climate solution ..

Carbon neutrality experts discuss climate solutions with PM's aide Romina Khursh ..

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels Justice Ijaz Is ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels Justice Ijaz Ishaq's cause list

4 minutes ago
Crackdown against drug peddlers is underway.

Crackdown against drug peddlers is underway.

4 minutes ago
 President Zardari’s China visit holds great sign ..

President Zardari’s China visit holds great significance to bilateral relation ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE President receives message from President of A ..

UAE President receives message from President of Argentine

20 minutes ago
 DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day

DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day

12 minutes ago
 ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person

ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person

12 minutes ago
 SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA

SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan