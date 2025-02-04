DC Visited The City, Review Ongoing Operation Against Encroachments
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 07:01 PM
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal visited the city and reviewed the implementation of the ongoing operation against encroachments in different areas and markets
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal visited the city and reviewed the implementation of the ongoing operation against encroachments in different areas and markets.
Administrator Talha Saeed, COMC Muzaffar Baig and other officers were also present.
Deputy Commissioner got the encroachments removed under his supervision, issued orders to seize the goods of the violating shopkeepers and seal the shops.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal said that an indiscriminate operation is being carried out against encroachments across the district.
"Temporary and permanent encroachments will be completely removed from the markets and streets.
The citizens should voluntarily remove the encroachments to avoid action", he added.
He said that billboards of the size decided in accordance with the orders of the Punjab government will be installed for the beautification of the markets.
In addition, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal visited Chak 14 Union Council 15 to review the implementation of the Clean Punjab campaign and check the working of the Waste Management Company.
He inspected the machinery and Checking the working of the staff and issued instructions to the supervisor to expedite the cleaning operation in all the union councils and to conduct cleaning on a daily basis.
