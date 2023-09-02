DC visited to Govt. Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan visited to the Govt. Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital and reviewed the facilities provided to the patients and injured in the emergency department of the trauma center, here on Saturday.

DC said that work had underway on many projects including improving the quality of medical facilities, expanding the trauma center, increasing the number of beds, revamping and constructing a pediatric block in the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, where the old building of the hospital had being repaired and upgraded at a cost of Rs.390 million, under public-private partnership, an addition of 50 beds in the trauma center and a pediatric block for the treatment of newborns will be constructed.

DC directed the hospital principal to add 30 to 40 beds in the hospital and work should be started immediately in this regard.