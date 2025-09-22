DC visited Togh Bala area for inspections

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Togh Bala and inspected the emergency ward and other wards and reviewed the arrangements including

medicines, cleanliness.

He instructed to the concerned authorities that timely treatment and provision of medicines should be ensured to the patients and the staff should be present in the hospital at all times in that regard.

He also directed to improve cleanliness condition in the health unit.

Meanwhile the deputy commissioner also visited Government Higher Secondary School Togh Bala.

On this occasion, he reviewed the arrangements in the school including

classrooms, cleanliness, quality of education, teachers’ attendance.

The DC also reviewed the teaching and learning process of students in the classrooms.

He said that educational activities in the school should be further improved, adding

Better education was the right of every child.

Improving the quality of education in schools was our top priority, he said, adding Special attention should be

paid to the education and training of children so that they could become

good citizens of the society.

The deputy commissioner directed that provision of a clean environment along with quality education should be ensured to

the children in the school.

