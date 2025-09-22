DC Visited Togh Bala Area For Inspections
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Togh Bala and inspected the emergency ward and other wards and reviewed the arrangements including
medicines, cleanliness.
He instructed to the concerned authorities that timely treatment and provision of medicines should be ensured to the patients and the staff should be present in the hospital at all times in that regard.
He also directed to improve cleanliness condition in the health unit.
Meanwhile the deputy commissioner also visited Government Higher Secondary School Togh Bala.
On this occasion, he reviewed the arrangements in the school including
classrooms, cleanliness, quality of education, teachers’ attendance.
The DC also reviewed the teaching and learning process of students in the classrooms.
He said that educational activities in the school should be further improved, adding
Better education was the right of every child.
Improving the quality of education in schools was our top priority, he said, adding Special attention should be
paid to the education and training of children so that they could become
good citizens of the society.
The deputy commissioner directed that provision of a clean environment along with quality education should be ensured to
the children in the school.
