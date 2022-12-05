UrduPoint.com

DC Visited Various City Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

DC visited various city areas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi paid a surprise visit to various areas including Defence Road, Khadim Ali Road and inspected the work on ongoing development projects under Punjab Intermediate City Improvement Program (PICIIP) projects.

He expressed satisfaction over the speed of work as a target of six days was set to complete the work on Defence road which was successfully achieved.

Similarly, the process of asphalting on Khadim Ali road was going on and it was expected to be completed before the stipulated time.'Work was also started on Kotli Behram road, he added.

Deputy Commissioner said that the plantation process was underway on Kashmir Road, Hajipura Road and Khawaja Safdar Road.

