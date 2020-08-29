UrduPoint.com
DC Visited Various Imambargahs ,reviewed Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 07:37 PM

DC visited various Imambargahs ,reviewed security arrangements

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khwaja has said that fool proof security arrangements have been made during observance of Muharram in different areas of the district including TandoAdam.

He said that law enforcement agencies were fully vigilant to tackle any emergency on Ashura days. He expressed these views after visiting Azaa khana Zohraa, Haji Shah Karbala and other Imambargahs on Saturday.

DC attended majlis and reviewed security and standard operating procedures (SOPs) formulated for Muharam ul Haram.

He said that security has been tightened throughout the district and cleanliness drive have been carried out so that mourning processions could be taken out smoothly. Speaking on the occasion Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam Ejaz Ahmed Jatoi said that routes of mourning processions have been cleaned and lighting systems ensured in different Imambargahs and majlis points.

