DC Visits 'Aaghosh' Educational Institution For Orphans, Assures Support
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:32 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mitiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh has visited the educational institution “Aghosh” established by Al-Khidmat Foundation for the education of orphans on the national highway near Bhit Shah and met the children
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mitiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh has visited the educational institution “Aghosh” established by Al-Khidmat Foundation for the education of orphans on the national highway near Bhit Shah and met the children.
On this occasion, he assured all possible cooperation with the institution on behalf of the district administration.
Additional Director Social Welfare Mitiari Rafique Jamali, Aaghosh's Principal Arshad Javaid, Administrator Taha and other officials were also present during the visit.
The DC appreciated the educational environment, extracurricular activities, hostel and dining facilities and cleanliness at the institute.
He assured every possible assistance and cooperation from the district administration for children's technical skills, vocational training and other necessities.
Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh emphasized that nurturing and educating orphaned children was a collective responsibility of society, and “Aaghosh” is providing exemplary services in this regard.
He also discussed with the children besides playing cricket with them and asked about their education and vocational training.
