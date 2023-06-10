DC visits AC Bus Terminal, inspects construction work of new building

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Saturday visited AC Bus Terminal Bahawalpur and reviewed the renovation work of the building which is being constructed with the help of transporters.

Secretary of Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima, CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Asif Iqbal, and transporters were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner inspected the waiting area, washrooms, parking area, and other sections of AC Bus Terminal Bahawalpur. He also reviewed the facilities provided to the passengers at the bus stand. He directed that specialattention should be paid to keeping the building clean.