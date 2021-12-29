UrduPoint.com

DC Visits AC, Muhktiarkar Office Jaati

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2021 | 08:56 PM

DC visits AC, Muhktiarkar office jaati

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Irfan Salam on Wednesday visited Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtiarkar Office Jati and reviewed pending revenue cases and public complaints related to different issues and issued directives on the spot for resolving.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, DC said that ensuring provision of required basic facilities to the masses was among top priorities of district administration and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. DC strictly directed AC and Mukhtiarkar jati to pay visits of the lands and maintain public record after verification avoiding any injustice to people.

The deputy commissioner later reached corona transit point jati and reviewed Covid-19 vaccination process and directed relevant staff to accelerate vaccination drive to accomplish 100 % result.

He also visited the under construction Deputy Commissioner complex and inspected ongoing development work. He asked relevant officials to handover the building after completion of remaining construction work till December 31, 2021 in order to run administrative affairs of the district smoothly.

