DC visits AC offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali paid a surprise visit at the offices of Assistant Commissioner Sadar and City here on Friday.

He checked the attendance of the staff and found nine officials absent from duties.

He issued show cause notices to them and warned that absence from duties and late comers would be proceeded under the rules. He advised the staff to follow disciplinary rules and said that transparency in the official affairs should be ensured.

He said that corrupt officials would not be spared and pending files on their tables would not be tolerated.

