UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits AC Offices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

DC visits AC offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali paid a surprise visit at the offices of Assistant Commissioner Sadar and City here on Friday.

He checked the attendance of the staff and found nine officials absent from duties.

He issued show cause notices to them and warned that absence from duties and late comers would be proceeded under the rules. He advised the staff to follow disciplinary rules and said that transparency in the official affairs should be ensured.

He said that corrupt officials would not be spared and pending files on their tables would not be tolerated.

aar/ia/kai

Related Topics

Visit Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Philander confirms Somerset move

3 minutes ago

Eating bananas, avocados daily may prevent heart d ..

3 minutes ago

Serial Production of Russia's Il-112V Military Tra ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister for timely completion of federally ..

3 minutes ago

President promulgates PPC (Amendment) Ordinance 20 ..

4 minutes ago

Pharmaceutical goods' export increases by 8% in 5 ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.