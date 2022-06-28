UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Administrative Offices, Takes Action Against Absenting Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas visited General Branch, Record Room and Modern Registration Centre the DC Office Complex and various branches of the DC Office, besides THQ Hospital and Tehsil Complex in Sambarial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas visited General Branch, Record Room and Modern Registration Centre the DC Office Complex and various branches of the DC Office, besides THQ Hospital and Tehsil Complex in Sambarial.

The DC summoned rural and urban sub-registrars and two deputy tehsildars over their being absent from duty. He also issued suspension orders of a registry muharrar and a messenger.

The deputy commissioner reprimanded the staff for not taking proper care of the record in the Record Room.

He directed the in-charges of departments to improve cleanliness in the offices.

The DC said biometric attendance systen would be introduced in offices to ensure staff attendance.

During visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Sambarial, he asked patients about the quality of medical facilities being provided at the hospital. He also visited Tehsil Complex Sambarial and the vegetable and fruit market.

Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Haider Abbas was also present.

