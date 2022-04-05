UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Adyala Road & Gujar Khan Ramazan Bazaars To Review Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 07:49 PM

DC visits Adyala Road & Gujar Khan Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Tuesday visited Adyala Road and Gujar Khan Ramazan Bazaars to review the arrangements, check rate lists and enforcement of the government rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Tuesday visited Adyala Road and Gujar Khan Ramazan Bazaars to review the arrangements, check rate lists and enforcement of the government rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

The DC also visited Gujar Khan main bazaar and different city areas.

He directed the Assistant Commissioner and Chief Officer Gujar Khan to launch anti-encroachment operation to remove all encroachments.

The officers concerned were also directed to improve the cleanliness of Gujar Khan city.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramazan Bazaars were set up in Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said.

The bazaars were set up on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq.

Any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits would be shut down after the imposition of heavy fines.

The stallholders had been directed to prominently display rate lists at each stall, and the bazaars would be cleaned up on a daily basis, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila Market All Government Flour

Recent Stories

Putin condemns European 'pressure' on Gazprom, war ..

Putin condemns European 'pressure' on Gazprom, warns of reprisals

8 seconds ago
 Four outlaws held for selling fake mobil oil

Four outlaws held for selling fake mobil oil

9 seconds ago
 Supply of 10kg flour bag at affordable rates start ..

Supply of 10kg flour bag at affordable rates started in Torghar

11 seconds ago
 Japanese Parliament to Consider Raising Duties on ..

Japanese Parliament to Consider Raising Duties on Imports From Russia - Reports

12 seconds ago
 BISE-SBA announces exam form submission dates, fee ..

BISE-SBA announces exam form submission dates, fee for SSC Part I, II

14 seconds ago
 Favourable draws set up Orlando Pirates to reach C ..

Favourable draws set up Orlando Pirates to reach CAF Cup final

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.