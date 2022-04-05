DC visits Adyala Road & Gujar Khan Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Tuesday visited Adyala Road and Gujar Khan Ramazan Bazaars to review the arrangements, check rate lists and enforcement of the government rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Tuesday visited Adyala Road and Gujar Khan Ramazan Bazaars to review the arrangements, check rate lists and enforcement of the government rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

The DC also visited Gujar Khan main bazaar and different city areas.

He directed the Assistant Commissioner and Chief Officer Gujar Khan to launch anti-encroachment operation to remove all encroachments.

The officers concerned were also directed to improve the cleanliness of Gujar Khan city.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramazan Bazaars were set up in Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said.

The bazaars were set up on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq.

Any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits would be shut down after the imposition of heavy fines.

The stallholders had been directed to prominently display rate lists at each stall, and the bazaars would be cleaned up on a daily basis, he added.

