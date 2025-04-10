Open Menu

DC Visits Afghan Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 12:30 PM

DC visits Afghan camp

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial on Thursday reviewed

facilities and security during his visit to the Afghan camp at Pasrur Road

Sports Complex.

He said 464 Afghans holding Afghan Citizenship Card (ACC) had voluntarily returned

and 658 were sent after the deadline while 579 are currently in the camp who will be sent

to their homeland after legal procedure.

He said the best residential and food arrangements had been made for the convenience

of Afghan citizens in the camp.

