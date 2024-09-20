DC Visits Aghosh Al-Khidmat
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram Chitrali along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Muhammad Waqas visited Aghosh Al-Khidmat here on the special invitation of President Al-Khidmat Foundation Kohat.
All staff members of Aghosh Al-Khidmat welcomed the distinguished guests and gave them a detailed briefing about Aghosh Al-Khidmat and Naseem Memorial Al- Khidmat Hospital Kohat.
Deputy Commissioner, on this occasion, visited various units, offices, hostels and kitchen of Aghosh Al-Khidmat Kohat and reviewed various facilities being provided to the children of Aghosh.
The Deputy Commissioner ate food with the children of Agosh and promised a tour for them. He also approved 3-day special sports events for the children at Kohat Sports Complex.
Abdul Akram appreciated the efforts of the administrators of Aghosh Al- Khidmat Kohat for providing the best support and training to the orphans and assured all kinds of support on part of the district administration.
