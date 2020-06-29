UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Ahmadpur East, Chairs Meeting

Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

DC visits Ahmadpur East, chairs meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial on Monday visited Tehsil Ahmadpur East, some 54 kilometres from here and inspected the facilities being provided to people.

During his visit, he chaired a meeting with the Tehsil heads of all departments and issued them necessary directions to improve their service delivery.

He got a briefing from Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Naeem Sadiq Cheema and other officers to gauge the performance of Tehsil administration.

During the meeting, he was updated about development schemes of local government, locust damage, corona and other relevant issues.

Officers from education, Agriculture, Health and Livestock Department apprised Deputy Commissioner about the performance of their respective departments.

Later, he inspected Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahamdpur East and checked different wards, OPD, Labour Room, Operation Theatre, Pathological Lab and X-Ray Department of the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner also visited Rao Colony and directed the Municipal Committee to improve the sewerage situation. He was also briefed about different schemes underway in the Tehsil by Chief Officer Municipal Committee. In the end, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur planted a sapling in the Mehmood Park of Tehsil Ahmadpur East.

