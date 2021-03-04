DC visits Ahmadpur East, inaugurates various projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Ahmadpur East here on Thursday and inaugurated the Computerized X-Ray system at Tehsil Headquarters Hospitalamdpur East.

He visited the Emergency Section of the hospital and enquired about the health of admitted patients.

He also checked the stock of medicines and cleanliness. Deputy Commissioner told that new equipment will be provided to the Eye Ward of the hospital.

Later, Deputy Commissioner inspected ongoing development projects of Ahmadpur Tehsil and inaugurated the newly established Cart Market.

He instructed Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to improve the cleanliness of the city.

He also told that 150 containers will be installed at various places in the city. Deputy Commissioner later inaugurated Rural Revenue Centre at Mubarakpur.

He said that people of the area will get different facilities at their doorstep from the revenue centre.