DC Visits Ahmadpur East, Uch Sharif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Ahmadpur East and reviewed cleanliness operations and the ongoing efforts to remove encroachments at various locations, including Abbassia Chowk and Usman Chowk.
He instructed that cleanliness and drainage work in Ahmadpur East be carried out effectively and that encroachments be eliminated. He directed the officials to go into the field and supervise all matters.
He also planted a sapling at Ladies Park Chowk Munir Shaheed and assessed the tree plantation and cleanliness efforts in the park. The Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East and other relevant officials accompanied him on this occasion. The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the repair and restoration work of the two-way road from Chacha Basti Chowk to Munir Shaheed Chowk and received a briefing on the ongoing development projects.
Later, the DC visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmadpur East and examined medical facilities available in the Emergency Department, Outpatient Department, and various wards. He also reviewed the stock of medicines and cleanliness arrangements in the hospital. He instructed the doctors and paramedical staff to provide better treatment facilities to patients and perform their duties diligently.
Later, DC Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Uch Sharif and reviewed the ongoing development work related to the upgrade of the Rural Health Center Uch Sharif. He received a detailed briefing regarding the upgrade of the rural health center and directed that all matters be carried out effectively. Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East, Executive Engineer Buildings, and Deputy Director Development were also present with him.
