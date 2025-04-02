DC Visits Ailing Children, Prisoners
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 08:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) On Eid-ul-Fitr, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari visited ailing children and prisoners to share joys with them.
After offering Eid prayers, he toured Children’s Hospital and Shehbaz Sharif Hospital, where he personally distributed sweets and gifts among the young patients and extended Eid greetings.
Deputy Commissioner Bukhari talked to parents of the sick children and prayed for their speedy recovery. He emphasized the importance of including those in distress in Eid celebrations and urged people to spread happiness beyond their own families.
He reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to ensuring the well-being and complete care of ailing children, pledging continued support for their medical needs.
During his visit, he also inspected the hospital wards and reviewed the available medical facilities.
The children, delighted by the gifts and sweets, expressed their joy, making the occasion even more special.
Later, the DC also participated in the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations with prison inmates. In a gesture of compassion and inclusion, he visited the District Jail, personally greeted the inmates, and exchanged Eid greetings with them.
During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner distributed sweets and gifts among the prisoners, extending warm Eid wishes. He commended the District Jail administration for making exemplary arrangements for the inmates on this auspicious occasion. He highlighted that the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had issued special directives to facilitate meetings between prisoners and their loved ones during Eid.
Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ali Bukhari encouraged the inmates to embrace self-reformation and positive behavioral changes, urging them to take Eid-ul-Fitr as an opportunity to embark on a new and constructive path in life.
