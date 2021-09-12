DC visits AIMH, checks cleanliness

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq Sunday paid a surprise visit to Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital (AIMH) Sialkot to checked the facilities being provided to patients and inspected the cleanliness situation.

The DC inspected corona vaccination centre/ward and directed the Medical Superintendent (MS) for bring substantial improvement in cleanliness of hospital, as well as in service delivery to the General Public (Admin).

Later, he also visited to Khawaja Safdar Road and inspected the beautification of road and issued instructions to authority concerned for timely completion of beautification process.