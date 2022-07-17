UrduPoint.com

DC Visits AIMTH

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas on Sunday visited the Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH).

He expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness of waiting room for attendants of patients.

He urged the hospital administration to put a shed on the waiting area and keep adequate number of seats for attendants.

The DC said that it was the responsibility of hospital management to provide the best treatment facilities to the patients and directed the Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Musa Ali Bukhari who was also present on the occasion to personally supervise the operation against encroachments.

He directed that action be taken against marble factories which were chocking sewerage system by draining waste water of their factories.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Murtaza and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Zubair Watto were also present on this occasion.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited Kansarpur and reviewed the efforts being made by the District Council for cleaning of Nallah Palkhu and drainage of rainwater.

He urged the CO District Council Umar Shujah to ensure the cleaning of drains for the drainage of rainwater.

The DC also reviewed the under-construction drainage scheme and its cleanliness under thesupervision of Public Health Engineering Department.

