DC Visits Akhagram Check Post, Reviews Arrangements

19th April 2020

DC visits Akhagram check post, reviews arrangements

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Upper, Khalid Khattak Sunday visited Akhagram Levy Force checkpost at Akhagram entry point and inspected the preparedness of posted medical staff.

He also inspected the arrangements taken by the district administration to prevent corona spread.

Pressing the efforts of security forces and medical professionals, he directed them to be vigilant and timely identify corona suspects keeping in view their own safety.

He also directed staff to perform their duties with professionalism and deal with passenger politely. He also urged public to maintain social distancing and adopt all the recommended precautionary measures to contain COVID- 19 from further spreading.

More Stories From Pakistan

