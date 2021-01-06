DC visits Allama Iqbal International Airport

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz paid a surprise visit to the Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz paid a surprise visit to the Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Wednesday.

According to a DC spokesperson, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Anam Zahid and Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zoha Shakir were also present.

During the visit, the DC reviewed arrangements made for the implementation of coronavirus Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the airport.

He expressed satisfaction over the cooperation of the Civil Aviation, the airport administrationand departments concerned.