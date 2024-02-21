DC visits Allied Hospital-1 to review patients’ registration

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited the Allied Hospital-1 and reviewed the registration of patients in its Outdoor Patients Department (OPD).

He directed the hospital administration to take appropriate steps to issue computerized slip within minimum time and in case of rush the slip counters should be increased so that time of the patients could be saved.

He also visited Surgical Emergency Ward of the hospital and reviewed its treatment facilities. He also interacted with the patients admitted in Surgical Emergency Ward and prayed for their early recovery.

He said that OPD and Surgical Emergency were upgraded in Allied Hospital-1 to provide quality treatment facilities to the ailing humanity and in this connection no compromise would be made.

He also checked working condition of hospital machinery and took a briefing about hospital’s administration and treatment affairs.

Medical Superintendent of Allied Hospital-1 Dr Muhammad Faheem Yousuf and others were also present on the occasion.