DC Visits Allied Hospital-1 To Review Patients’ Registration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 09:25 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited the Allied Hospital-1 and reviewed the registration of patients in its Outdoor Patients Department (OPD)
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited the Allied Hospital-1 and reviewed the registration of patients in its Outdoor Patients Department (OPD).
He directed the hospital administration to take appropriate steps to issue computerized slip within minimum time and in case of rush the slip counters should be increased so that time of the patients could be saved.
He also visited Surgical Emergency Ward of the hospital and reviewed its treatment facilities. He also interacted with the patients admitted in Surgical Emergency Ward and prayed for their early recovery.
He said that OPD and Surgical Emergency were upgraded in Allied Hospital-1 to provide quality treatment facilities to the ailing humanity and in this connection no compromise would be made.
He also checked working condition of hospital machinery and took a briefing about hospital’s administration and treatment affairs.
Medical Superintendent of Allied Hospital-1 Dr Muhammad Faheem Yousuf and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Al-Aleem M ..
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies
Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala
Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 24
Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation
Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children
Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe
Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner
South Africa sets general election for May 29
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Al-Aleem Medical College Audit ..5 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies9 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala9 minutes ago
-
SFA inaugurates Food Testing Lab in Tando Jam9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 249 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children10 minutes ago
-
Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe10 minutes ago
-
Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner10 minutes ago
-
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday26 minutes ago
-
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana27 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with bereaved family of m ..27 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji27 minutes ago