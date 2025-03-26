Open Menu

DC Visits Allied Hospital-II

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM

DC visits Allied Hospital-II

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir paid a surprise visit to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) to assess service delivery and inspect the stock of medicines.

During his visit, the DC checked medicine stock at the hospital’s pharmacy and verified the record of the items supplied to the patients.

He said that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz was committed to improve health care facilities in addition to providing quality treatment services at all government hospital.

He directed the hospital management to ensure the provision of the best medical facilities to the people and said that no negligence, lethargy or delinquency in this regard would be tolerated at all.

He also inspected the emergency ward and commended performance of its staff.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Zafar Iqbal briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the medical facilities available at the hospital.

