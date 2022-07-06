UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Animal Sale Point In Khairpur Tamewali

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 08:16 PM

DC visits animal sale point in Khairpur Tamewali

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Khairpur Tamiwali tehsil on Wednesday and inspected the sale points for animals

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Khairpur Tamiwali tehsil on Wednesday and inspected the sale points for animals.

Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Rana Muhammad Shoaib, District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Channar, Chief Officer Municipal Committee, officers of the Livestock Department, and officers and staff of other concerned departments were present.

DC inspected the ventilation system, veterinary camp, medical camp, and Rescue 1122 camp at the sale points and reviewed the facilities provided.

He also checked the entry and exit points including the parking area at the sale points.

On this occasion, DC was informed that people suffering from cough, fever, and shortness of breath are not allowed to enter the sale points and every visitor is required to wash hands at the entry point. DC directed that animals should not be allowed to be sold at any place other than sale points.

Related Topics

Sale Bahawalpur Khairpur Khairpur Tamewali Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

KU announces results of law degrees

KU announces results of law degrees

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

1 minute ago
 Citizens provided free transport service for appro ..

Citizens provided free transport service for approaching cattle markets

1 minute ago
 Foolproof security plan for by-elections finalized ..

Foolproof security plan for by-elections finalized

1 minute ago
 Sindh government adopts effective measures to cope ..

Sindh government adopts effective measures to cope with rain"s challenges: Qasim ..

4 minutes ago
 10 held for possessing illegal weapons

10 held for possessing illegal weapons

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.