DC visits animal sale point in Khairpur Tamewali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Khairpur Tamiwali tehsil on Wednesday and inspected the sale points for animals.

Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Rana Muhammad Shoaib, District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Channar, Chief Officer Municipal Committee, officers of the Livestock Department, and officers and staff of other concerned departments were present.

DC inspected the ventilation system, veterinary camp, medical camp, and Rescue 1122 camp at the sale points and reviewed the facilities provided.

He also checked the entry and exit points including the parking area at the sale points.

On this occasion, DC was informed that people suffering from cough, fever, and shortness of breath are not allowed to enter the sale points and every visitor is required to wash hands at the entry point. DC directed that animals should not be allowed to be sold at any place other than sale points.