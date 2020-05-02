UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Anti-locust Operation, Construction Spot Of BHU

Sat 02nd May 2020 | 03:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah on Saturday along with MPA and Assistant commissioner has visited and inspected the sites of anti-locust operation, surveillance and construction of BHU at Kundal Esa Khel Tehsil

Deputy Commissioner had directed the Tehsil officers and contractor for making sure the use of standardized building material in the construction of BHU (worth Rs.20 million) and warned that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated and no compromise done of quality and standard.

Omar Sher Chattah along with MPA Abdul Rehman Babbli has also visited the suburbs of village Kundal and inspected ongoing field operation and surveillance regarding anti-locust in the adjoining areas of district Lucky Marwat (KPK).

On this occasion officers of agriculture department have briefed the deputy commission and told that 38 member's team have administered Spray with the help of power sprayers for consecutive 15 days and eradicated the locust from the areas.

