UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Arazi Record Center, MCR, Panahgah To Check Staff Attendance, Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

DC visits Arazi Record Center, MCR, Panahgah to check staff attendance, arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Monday visited Tehsil Office Rawalpindi, Arazi Record Center, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and Raja Bazar Panahgah to check attendance of staff and review the arrangements.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC during his visit to different departments also interacted with the citizens to get feedback about service delivery.

The DC paid a surprise visit to Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and inspected different branches besides checking attendance of the staff.

Earlier, he visited Raja Bazar Panahgah and reviewed the arrangements of security and cleanliness.

The DC said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated in implementation of the government directives to provide relief to the citizens, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi Government

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 percent

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

2 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

2 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

2 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.