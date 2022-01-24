DC visits Arazi Record Center, MCR, Panahgah to check staff attendance, arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Monday visited Tehsil Office Rawalpindi, Arazi Record Center, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and Raja Bazar Panahgah to check attendance of staff and review the arrangements.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC during his visit to different departments also interacted with the citizens to get feedback about service delivery.

The DC paid a surprise visit to Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and inspected different branches besides checking attendance of the staff.

Earlier, he visited Raja Bazar Panahgah and reviewed the arrangements of security and cleanliness.

The DC said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated in implementation of the government directives to provide relief to the citizens, the spokesman added.