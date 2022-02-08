DC visits 'Arazi' Record Center to check facilities being provided to citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Tuesday visited 'Arazi' Record Center to check facilities being provided to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Tuesday visited 'Arazi' Record Center to check facilities being provided to the citizens.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC along with Assistant Commissioner, Gujar Khan Zaib un Nisa visited the centre and checked all the arrangements and also interacted with the citizens to get feedback about service delivery.

The DC directed the authorities to arrange one window operation at the centre to facilitate the citizens and save their precious time.

He said negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated in the implementation of the government directives to provide relief to the citizens.