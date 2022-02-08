UrduPoint.com

DC Visits 'Arazi' Record Center To Check Facilities Being Provided To Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 10:34 PM

DC visits 'Arazi' Record Center to check facilities being provided to citizens

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Tuesday visited 'Arazi' Record Center to check facilities being provided to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Tuesday visited 'Arazi' Record Center to check facilities being provided to the citizens.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC along with Assistant Commissioner, Gujar Khan Zaib un Nisa visited the centre and checked all the arrangements and also interacted with the citizens to get feedback about service delivery.

The DC directed the authorities to arrange one window operation at the centre to facilitate the citizens and save their precious time.

He said negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated in the implementation of the government directives to provide relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

United Nations Rawalpindi Gujar Khan All Government

Recent Stories

Greek Church Protests Desecration of Orthodox Sume ..

Greek Church Protests Desecration of Orthodox Sumela Monastery in Turkey

49 seconds ago
 IMF representative visits Lahore Chamber

IMF representative visits Lahore Chamber

51 seconds ago
 Two Russian Long-Range Bombers Tu-22M3 Complete 2n ..

Two Russian Long-Range Bombers Tu-22M3 Complete 2nd Patrol Over Belarus

54 seconds ago
 US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Block Military Aid ..

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Block Military Aid to Ukraine Until Southern Bord ..

6 minutes ago
 Art-based digital display 'The Wolf Talks' organiz ..

Art-based digital display 'The Wolf Talks' organized at Punjab University

6 minutes ago
 US Ready to Discuss Indivisibility of Security as ..

US Ready to Discuss Indivisibility of Security as Russia Requests - OSCE Ambassa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>