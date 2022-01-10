UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Areas Affected By Breach In Nullah Aik

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Monday visited areas affected by breach in nullah Aik in Sambarial and reviewed relief operations

Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Haider Abbas, officials of the irrigation department, district council and Rescue 1122 were also present.

DC Tahir Farooq said that the breach in Nallah Aik had been filled and damage to the crops was being surveyed and then damages would be compensated.

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Haider Abbas said the water affected the standingcrops due to 50-feet breach in nullah Aik at Dhalam Bulagan which damaged the standing cropsbut no casualties were reported.

