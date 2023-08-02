Open Menu

DC Visits Areas Near Sutlej River To Inspect Flood Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that the levees of the Sutlej River should be monitored on a regular basis

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that the levees of the Sutlej River should be monitored on a regular basis.

He gave these instructions while visiting the levees near Basti Weslan.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazlur Rahman and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, and other concerned officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa reviewed the flood situation and the ongoing work there and added that a temporary dam is being constructed to prevent damage and the next few days are crucial.

He directed that people should avoid going into the river.

