DC Visits Areas To Inspect Polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A five-day anti polio drive had been started in Bahawalpur in which more than 825,000 children

would be administered polio vaccines.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq reviewed the performance of polio teams by visiting

various locations during the campaign.

He said not even a single child should be deprived of the vaccine during the campaign.

