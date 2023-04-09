DC visits Asfandyar Bukhari Hospital

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Atif Raza on Sunday visited Asfandyar Bukhari Hospital and took a detailed briefing about the facilities provided to patients in the hospital.

On the occasion, he checked cleanliness, attendance of doctors, records of patients brought in emergency and availability of medicines and issued important instructions.

He took a detailed briefing regarding the establishment of the center. He also visited the dialysis center and the hepatitis center in the hospital and inquired about the treatment of the patients. DC reviewed the ongoing development work of the blocks under construction in the hospital and directed to complete them as soon as possible.

He said the provision of the best healthcare facilities to patients was the first priority of the Punjab government, and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.